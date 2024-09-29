Uzbek president meets with senior CPC official

Xinhua) 13:22, September 29, 2024

TASHKENT, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Chen Wenqing, a senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official here on Thursday.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, highlighted that China and Uzbekistan are sincere friends, partners in mutual development and brothers who support each other.

He said that in January and July this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping met twice with President Mirziyoyev, during which they outlined a new blueprint for advancing the China-Uzbekistan all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era and building a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future.

Noting that law enforcement and security cooperation is a key component of the bilateral relationship, Chen said that China is willing to work with Uzbekistan to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, uphold a vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security, and give full play to the role of China-Uzbekistan law enforcement and security cooperation mechanism.

China is also ready to strengthen exchanges between law enforcement and security departments of the two sides, and deepen cooperation in counterterrorism, anti-interference and counter-infiltration, so as to provide solid security guarantees for the development of both countries, he said.

Mirziyoyev, for his part, said that the relationship between Uzbekistan and China serves as a model for inter-state relations in the region. Uzbekistan is firmly committed to combating any actions that threaten the sovereignty, security and development interests of both countries and resolutely opposes the "three forces," he said.

Mirziyoyev expressed Uzbekistan's willingness to enhance law enforcement and security cooperation at all levels with China to effectively maintain the prosperity, stability and peace of both nations.

Chen and Viktor Makhmudov, secretary of the security council under the president of Uzbekistan, co-chaired the first meeting of China-Uzbekistan law enforcement and security cooperation mechanism and signed a memorandum of understanding on establishing the mechanism.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)