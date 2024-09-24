Senior CPC official to visit Uzbekistan, Tajikistan

09:02, September 24, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chen Wenqing, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, will attend the first meeting of China-Uzbekistan law enforcement and security cooperation mechanism in Uzbekistan and visit Uzbekistan and Tajikistan upon invitation from September 23 to 28, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced here on Monday.

