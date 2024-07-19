Uzbek dance injects new vitality into dialogue between civilizations

Uzbek dance is a beautiful and unique part of the country's cultural heritage. For centuries, it has stood out among other art forms in Central Asia. Uzbek dance is renowned for its various movements, vibrant costumes, and expressive power.

On July 24, 2023, dancers of the dance troupe "Tumor" from the Uzbekistan National Grand Theatre staged a performance during a gala titled "Our Common Home" held in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Recently, a film crew from People's Daily Online visited a rehearsal of this dance troupe.

"Dance is an art form that can bring people together. It helps people understand the cultures of other nations. When we went to China, we learned Chinese dance and gained an understanding of Chinese art," said Sitora Turapova, a dancer from "Tumor."

"We participated in a dance festival in Xinjiang and received a warm reception. The people there were friendly, and the delicious food added to the fun," Gulayim Bekmuratova, a 22-year-old dancer with 11 years of experience, recalled her experience in Xinjiang.

Only through exchange and mutual learning can a civilization thrive. Through increasing international exchanges and cooperation, the youth of China and Uzbekistan are inheriting and developing their civilizations, breathing new life and vitality into their ancient cultures.

