China's top legislator pays official goodwill visit to Uzbekistan

Xinhua) 09:18, July 10, 2024

Zhao Leji, chairman of China's National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, July 8, 2024. Zhao paid an official goodwill visit to Uzbekistan from July 6 to July 9 at the invitation of Tanzila Narbayeva, chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan, and Nurdinjon Ismoilov, speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

TASHKENT, July 9 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Tanzila Narbayeva, chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan and Nurdinjon Ismoilov, speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, China's top legislator Zhao Leji paid an official goodwill visit to Uzbekistan on July 6-9.

During the visit, Zhao, chairman of China's National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, met with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and held talks with Narbayeva and Ismoilov respectively in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

When meeting with Mirziyoyev, Zhao conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Zhao said that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, China-Uzbekistan relations have achieved leapfrog development and are building a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future based on the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

A few days ago, President Xi and President Mirziyoyev met in Astana and reached many new important consensuses, charting the course for the high-level development of China-Uzbekistan relations, Zhao said.

He noted that China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to implement the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, deepen strategic mutual trust, advance practical cooperation, build a stronger security barrier, strengthen international and regional coordination, increase legislative exchanges and cooperation, and push forward the building of a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future.

Mirziyoyev asked Zhao to convey his best wishes to President Xi and extended congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Uzbekistan fully supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative, firmly abides by the one-China principle, and is willing to deepen bilateral cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, local governments, education and energy resources, Mirziyoyev said.

Uzbekistan is ready to learn from China's experience in development and poverty reduction, and work together to combat the "three forces" and further deepen the Uzbekistan-China all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

In talks with Narbayeva and Ismoilov, Zhao pointed out that a high degree of political mutual trust is the cornerstone for the stable and long-term development of China-Uzbekistan relations.

He called on the two countries to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, help each other in advancing their respective development strategies, learn from each other in expanding reform and opening up, carry forward the friendship from generation to generation, and promote mutual understanding and amity between the two peoples.

The NPC of China is ready to work with the Senate and Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan to focus on implementing the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, give full play to the functions and roles of the legislative bodies, strengthen exchanges at various levels and in various fields, deepen the sharing of governance experience, and provide legal guarantee for the synergizing of development strategies and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

He also called for strengthening coordination in multilateral organizations such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union to safeguard the common interests of the two countries and developing countries.

Noting that the legislatures of the two countries bear important responsibilities in implementing the important consensuses reached by the two heads of state, Narbayeva said that the Uzbek Senate is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with the NPC, learn from each other's experience in legislation and supervision, and promote effective cooperation in economy, trade, culture, education, local governments, women and other areas.

Ismoilov expressed congratulations on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the NPC. The Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan is willing to strengthen friendly exchanges with China and play a positive role in promoting bilateral cooperation in the fields of legislation, local governments, poverty reduction and tourism, he said.

Zhao briefed the Uzbek side on the Global Civilization Initiative, China's scientific and technological innovations, and legislation in foreign-related fields. The Uzbek side said that both countries have a long history and a splendid civilization, and Uzbekistan is willing to deepen exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations and strengthen cooperation in science and technology, foreign-related legislation and other fields

During a meeting with Governor of Samarkand region Erkinjon Turdimov, Zhao said that China is willing to promote cooperation between Uzbek and Chinese local governments and increase the social and public support for friendly relations between the two countries.

He also attended and delivered a speech at the opening ceremony of the symposium on the 20th anniversary of the establishment of Confucius Institute at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, and visited the Olympic City project whose construction China is participating. He also laid a wreath at the Monument of the Independence in Tashkent.

