China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project demonstrates common aspiration for cooperation, development: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:57, June 08, 2024

BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday that the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project demonstrated the common aspiration for cooperation and development shared by the three countries.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query about the above-mentioned project, regarding which the signing of a trilateral agreement was held in Beijing on Thursday.

The project will be a strong boost to the economic and social development of the three countries, as well as the Central Asian region, said the spokesperson.

"It is another testament to the importance of the Belt and Road Initiative and demonstrated the popularity of the vision for a community with a shared future for mankind in Central Asia," the spokesperson added.

Mao said Uzbekistan was the first country to put forward the idea of the railway back in 1996. Over the past nearly three decades, the three countries have engaged in multiple rounds of consultations and negotiations for the full and in-depth communication of ideas.

Last May, the feasibility study of the railway project was basically completed, which put the implementation of the project on a fast track, said Mao.

In just one year, the three countries have worked closely together to press ahead with consultation on the details and managed to narrow the gaps on major issues and accumulate common understandings, and finally signed a trilateral agreement on the project on Thursday, said the spokesperson.

This important milestone was achieved thanks to the tremendous efforts of different departments and experts, as well as the personal attention and support from the leaders of the three countries, said Mao.

China looks forward to working closely with all parties to ensure the completion of this road of development, friendship and happiness that serves the common interests of the people in the region, and turbocharges the China-Central Asia cooperation, Mao added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)