Senior CPC official meets Kyrgyz delegation

Xinhua) 10:14, June 04, 2024

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with a delegation led by Ulan Primov, chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security and Migration of the Jogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, in Beijing on Monday.

The two sides exchanged in-depth views on implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthening party-to-party exchanges, promoting cooperation in various fields, and advancing China-Kyrgyzstan relations.

