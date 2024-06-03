Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen cooperation with China, says PM

Xinhua) 16:36, June 03, 2024

BISHKEK, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyzstan is ready to strengthen practical cooperation with China and the friendship between the two peoples, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov has said.

Speaking last Friday at an international forum dedicated to the 85th anniversary of Osh State University and the opening ceremony of a center for robotics and artificial intelligence at the university, Japarov thanked China for its long-term support in Kyrgyzstan's socio-economic development, saying that the center will become an important base to train innovation talents in Kyrgyzstan, as well as strengthen Kyrgyz-Chinese practical cooperation and the friendship between both countries.

The event was also attended by Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen, Minister of Education and Science Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva, and representatives of various sectors.

The Chinese ambassador congratulated Osh State University on its 85th anniversary and noted that under the strategic leadership of the two heads of state, friendly cooperation between China and Kyrgyzstan has embarked on the path of rapid comprehensive development.

Du noted that the Confucius Institute of Osh State University plays an important role in promoting Chinese language teaching in Kyrgyzstan and preserving the centuries-old friendship between China and Kyrgyzstan.

She said that the center has been created with the support of a Chinese company, and will train highly qualified robotics and artificial intelligence talents to jointly contribute to the Belt and Road cooperation.

