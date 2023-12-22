Checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Chinese border reopens after upgrade

BISHKEK, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Thursday inaugurated a revamped checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border, said the president's press service.

The checkpoint, commonly known as Torugart-1 and Torugart-2, was initially built in 1993, with the latter upgraded with the support of China from 2010 to 2018.

The administrative building of the Torugart-2 complex has been reconstructed, six traffic lanes were added. Covered, insulated hangars were installed to facilitate customs control for six vehicles simultaneously.

Moreover, measures are being taken to demolish dilapidated and non-functional structures and buildings, create additional parking spaces, and optimize the traffic pattern of vehicles within the territory of the checkpoint, which will increase the throughput.

Zhaparov stressed that the upgraded infrastructure of the checkpoint must fully comply with the necessary standards and it is important to create the most favorable conditions for vehicles crossing the border.

In addition, Zhaparov proposed extending the checkpoint's operational hours to a 24/7 schedule starting in the upcoming spring.

