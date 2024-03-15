China hands over 1st section of renovated irrigation system to Kyrgyzstan

Xinhua) 16:25, March 15, 2024

BISHKEK, March 15 (Xinhua) -- China handed over the first section of a renovated irrigation system, a China aid project, to Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday outside the city of Balykchy in the Issyk-Kul Oblast.

Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Bakyt Torobayev thanked the Chinese government for assistance when addressing the handover ceremony, saying that the Kyrgyz people will always remember the help of the Chinese people.

"Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to relations with China, and will push for new achievements in the comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era," said Torobayev.

Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen said in her speech that the project has effectively benefited the Kyrgyz people, fully demonstrating the high-level China-Kyrgyzstan relations and the profound friendship of the Chinese people towards the Kyrgyz people.

China is willing to work with Kyrgyzstan to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, continue to deepen high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and promote the building of a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future, said Du.

The renovation project was officially launched in May 2018 and undertaken by China Railway No.5 Engineering Group. It included the construction, maintenance, renovation and expansion of agricultural irrigation canals and subsidiary structures.

The first section of the project, covering three irrigation areas, was finished in the Issyk-Kul and Batken Oblasts in 2021.

