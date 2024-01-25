Bishkek welcomes first direct flight from Beijing

Xinhua) 15:40, January 25, 2024

BISHKEK, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The first Beijing-Bishkek-Beijing flight was welcomed at the Manas International Airport in Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday.

Regular passenger flights are operated by China Southern Airlines, utilizing Airbus A320neo aircraft. Flights on the new route will operate three times a week -- on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Ninety passengers arrived in Bishkek on the first flight, and 150 people flew from Bishkek to Beijing.

At the Manas International Airport, the first flight from Beijing was greeted by Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Du Dewen, Deputy Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency of Kyrgyzstan Kanat Tologonov, Director of Commerce of Manas Airport Satybek Kanybekov, and General Director of the Representative Office of China Southern Airlines in Bishkek Mu Xiuhong.

Kanybekov said that regular flights between China and Kyrgyzstan can become an incentive for the development of tourism.

"Tourists from China may be interested in exploring the cultural heritage, natural beauty and historical sites in Kyrgyzstan," he said. "Also, such cooperation will contribute to the expansion of aviation connections between Beijing and Bishkek, which will increase the volume of trade and investment between the two countries."

"New economic projects and joint ventures will appear, and the exchange of technologies may be the result of strengthening their interaction," said Kanybekov.

