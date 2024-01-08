China will significantly increase direct flights with U.S. in 2024

Xinhua) 09:52, January 08, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) on Saturday said that it will work toward a significant increase in direct flights between China and the United States in 2024.

Regular, direct passenger flights between the world's top-two economies have risen in number to 63 per week, official data shows.

Also in 2024, China will actively expand air traffic rights arrangements with Belt and Road countries, and deepen cooperation with Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa, the CAAC said.

The administration will also work to improve visa and border control policies, and facilitate customs clearance processes further.

