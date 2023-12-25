East China's Hefei reopens passenger flights to Osaka

Xinhua) 10:14, December 25, 2023

HEFEI, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The passenger flight between Hefei, the capital city of east China's Anhui Province, and Osaka, Japan, was reopened on Saturday, according to Hefei Xinqiao International Airport.

This is the first international passenger route from Hefei to Northeast Asia to resume since such flights were suspended back in 2020.

The flight will be operated twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, by Capital Airlines.

The outbound flight takes off at 11:10 a.m. in Hefei and arrives in Osaka at 2:50 p.m. local time, while the return flight takes off at 3:50 p.m. local time in Osaka and arrives in Hefei at 6:30 p.m., according to the airline.

So far, Hefei has resumed six international and regional air routes, taking passengers directly to Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, and China's Hong Kong and Macao.

