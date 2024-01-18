China Southern Airlines resumes Shenyang-Bangkok flight route

Xinhua) 09:29, January 18, 2024

SHENYANG, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- China Southern Airlines on Tuesday officially resumed its passenger air services between Shenyang in northeast China's Liaoning Province and Bangkok, Thailand.

The route was previously halted for four years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resumed service will be operated by Airbus A320neo aircraft, offering flights five times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The flight route will promote exchanges between Liaoning and various destinations in Thailand, bringing a more convenient and comfortable direct flight experience for passengers, said the airlines.

