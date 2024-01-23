Direct flight links China's Shenzhen, Egypt's Cairo

CAIRO, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Direct flights between the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen and Egypt's capital Cairo were launched on Sunday, as a flight of China's Hainan Airlines, carrying 253 passengers, landed at Cairo International Airport.

The round-trip service, operated by the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, is scheduled for every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

It's the first direct international airline route to an African destination launched by the carrier since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new route is expected to boost tourism and trade exchange between China and Egypt.

A launch ceremony was held in Cairo late Sunday, attended by officials with the Egyptian Tourism Promotion Authority, Egypt's Civil Aviation Authority, and Cairo International Airport, as well as representatives from the Cairo office of Hainan Airlines.

