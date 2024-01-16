Chinese, Egyptian FMs hold talks on bilateral ties, Palestinian issue

CAIRO, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday.

Shoukry said Egypt is proud of being the first Arab and African country to have forged diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and it is a great pleasure to make Egypt the first stop of the Chinese foreign minister's first visit abroad again in a new year, which demonstrates the solid and profound friendship between Egypt and China.

Egypt adheres to the one-China principle, unswervingly supports China in safeguarding national unity, stability and development, and China's legitimate position on issues related to Xinjiang and Hong Kong. The Egyptian part looks forward to working with China to lift the comprehensive strategic partnership between Egypt and China to a higher level under the guidance of the two heads of state, said Shoukry.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China appreciates Egypt's support for China's legitimate position, and China also firmly supports Egypt in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, development interests and national dignity. China and Egypt will continue to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

Over the past decade since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Egypt, the two countries have enhanced mutual political trust, carried out fruitful cooperation and close and effective multilateral coordination, noted Wang.

The China-Egypt friendship has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples and set a model for the South-South cooperation. China is ready to work with Egypt to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, push for new developments of bilateral ties, and elevate the partnership to higher levels, said Wang.

Wang said the two sides should deepen practical cooperation, make good use of cooperation mechanisms at various levels and in various fields, such as the intergovernmental cooperation committees, jointly expand high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and push forward the construction of landmark projects such as the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone, the Central Business District in Egypt's new administrative capital, and the light rail transit system for the 10th of Ramadan City, etc.

Both sides should promote cooperation in various fields including new energy, aerospace, agricultural science and technology, digital economy, artificial intelligence, and medical and health care. China encourages Chinese enterprises to invest in Egypt, more Chinese citizens to visit Egypt, and stands ready to import more high-quality products from Egypt. China supports Egypt in strengthening personnel training and endeavors to make the Luban Workshop in Egypt a benchmark for China-Africa vocational education cooperation, he said.

He pointed out that both China and Egypt, as representatives of major developing countries and emerging forces, pursue independent foreign policies and support genuine multilateralism. In a turbulent and intertwined world, China and Egypt are important factors for maintaining strategic stability. China is ready to work with Egypt to support an equal and orderly multipolar world and economic globalization that benefits all, promote global governance in a more just and reasonable direction, and safeguard the common interests and legitimate rights of developing countries.

Shoukry said Egypt and China share the same or similar positions on major international issues, and Egypt is willing to enhance multilateral cooperation with China to jointly uphold the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, strengthen solidarity among developing countries, jointly oppose staging conflicts and confrontation, and preserve international and regional peace and stability.

The two sides agreed to jointly implement the outcomes of the first China-Arab States Summit and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and enforce the eight major initiatives on China-Arab practical cooperation and the nine programs for China-Africa practical cooperation.

The two sides had in-depth communication on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, and issued a joint statement on the Palestinian issue after the talks, expressing grave concerns over further spillovers of the current conflict.

They stressed the importance and urgency of realizing a comprehensive ceasefire immediately and relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, establishing an effective humanitarian relief mechanism, and promoting the implementation of the two-state solution, so as to contribute to a lasting, comprehensive and just settlement of the Palestinian issue.

The two sides signed the second five-year implementation outline of the China-Egypt comprehensive strategic partnership.

