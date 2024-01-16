China, Egypt to mutually support issues concerning core interests and major concerns: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:45, January 16, 2024

CAIRO, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Egypt will continue to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday.

Shoukry said Egypt is proud of being the first Arab and African country to have forged diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and it is a great pleasure to make Egypt the first stop of the Chinese foreign minister's first visit abroad again in a new year, which demonstrates the solid and profound friendship between Egypt and China.

Egypt adheres to the one-China principle, unswervingly supports China in safeguarding national unity, stability and development, and China's legitimate position on issues related to Xinjiang and Hong Kong. The Egyptian part looks forward to working with China to lift the comprehensive strategic partnership between Egypt and China to a higher level under the guidance of the two heads of state, said Shoukry.

Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China appreciates Egypt's support for China's legitimate position, and China also firmly supports Egypt in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, development interests and national dignity. China and Egypt will continue to support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

Over the past decade since the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Egypt, the two countries have enhanced mutual political trust, carried out fruitful cooperation and close and effective multilateral coordination, noted Wang.

The China-Egypt friendship has brought tangible benefits to the two peoples and set a model for the South-South cooperation. China is ready to work with Egypt to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, push for new developments of bilateral ties, and elevate the partnership to higher levels, said Wang.

