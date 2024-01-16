China, Egypt should deepen practical cooperation, push forward construction of landmark projects: Chinese FM

Xinhua) 09:50, January 16, 2024

CAIRO, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and Egypt should deepen practical cooperation and push forward the construction of landmark projects, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during talks with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in the Egyptian capital of Cairo on Sunday.

The two sides should deepen practical cooperation, make good use of cooperation mechanisms at various levels and in various fields, such as the intergovernmental cooperation committees, and jointly expand high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, said Wang.

They should push forward the construction of landmark projects such as the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone, the Central Business District in Egypt's new administrative capital, and the light rail transit system for the 10th of Ramadan City, etc., he said.

Both sides should promote cooperation in various fields including new energy, aerospace, agricultural science and technology, digital economy, artificial intelligence, and medical and healthcare, said Wang.

China encourages Chinese enterprises to invest in Egypt, more Chinese citizens to visit Egypt, and stands ready to import more high-quality products from Egypt, said the foreign minister.

China supports Egypt in strengthening personnel training and endeavors to make the Luban Workshop in Egypt a benchmark for China-Africa vocational education cooperation, he added.

