China, Kyrgyzstan to pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation

Xinhua) 14:25, May 20, 2024

BISHKEK, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China and Kyrgyzstan will pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and strengthen cooperation within multilateral frameworks, said visiting Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov respectively and exchanged in-depth views on China-Kyrgyzstan relations and cooperation in various fields.

Under the personal care and direct promotion of the two heads of state, China-Kyrgyzstan cooperation in various fields has advanced in an all-round way and bilateral relations have achieved leapfrog development, said Liu, who is on a visit to Kyrgyzstan from Friday to Monday.

He noted that China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to fully implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests, pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, continuously deepen and expand practical cooperation, strengthen coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the China-Central Asia mechanism, and jointly build a China-Kyrgyzstan community with a shared future of good neighborliness and shared prosperity.

President Sadyr Japarov and Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov spoke highly of the achievements in the development of Kyrgyz-China relations.

They reiterated Kyrgyzstan's firm support for China on major issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang, Xizang and Hong Kong, as well as for building a community with a shared future for mankind, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Development Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Kyrgyzstan is willing to work with China to advance Belt and Road cooperation, strengthen cooperation in connectivity, trade and investment, cultural tourism and other fields, so as to promote common development and improve people's well-being, they said.

During his stay, Liu also visited the Confucius Institute at Bishkek State University, Altynken mining project and the renovation projects of the municipal road network in Bishkek.

