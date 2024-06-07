Kyrgyz president hails signing of agreement on China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project

Xinhua) 10:39, June 07, 2024

BISHKEK, June 6 (Xinhua) -- President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov on Thursday delivered a congratulatory video message to participants of the signing ceremony of the intergovernmental agreement on cooperation to promote the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project, which was held in Beijing.

The Kyrgyz president congratulated the ceremony participants on this historical event, which marks the long-awaited start of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway construction project, his press service reported.

He said that this project will become an important component of the well-known One Belt, One Road Initiative.

"It is pleasing to note that the railway will connect China and the countries of Central Asia and further opens new transportation routes to the countries of Europe and the Persian Gulf. And, undoubtedly, it will have a comprehensive positive impact on trade and economic cooperation between our countries," Japarov said.

The president of Kyrgyzstan recalled that during his state visit to China in May 2023, at a meeting with President Xi Jinping, a fundamental understanding was reached on the need to begin construction of this railway as soon as possible.

"The results of the meeting were significant, which gave us the opportunity to significantly advance the implementation of this project," he noted.

The head of Kyrgyzstan emphasized that through the joint efforts of the three parties, the development of a full-fledged feasibility study for the project was completed by mid-2023, and subsequently a common understanding was reached on the mechanism for implementing the project through the creation of a joint venture on the part of the state railway enterprises of the three countries. The governments of the three countries are ready to provide the necessary support for the implementation of the project.

"These agreements formed the basis of the intergovernmental agreement signed today. This project will become a symbol of cooperation within the framework of a comprehensive strategic partnership in a new era between Kyrgyzstan, China and Uzbekistan. The creation of this key continental bridge in the Eurasian space will bring significant benefits to our peoples," Japarov said.

In conclusion, the president of Kyrgyzstan thanked all the involved employees of government agencies and enterprises of the three countries for the work and the achieved results and also wished successful launch of the construction of the railway.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will begin in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and enter the territory of Uzbekistan through Kyrgyzstan. In the future, it can extend to West Asia and South Asia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)