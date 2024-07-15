Chinese Ambassador to Uzbekistan: Working to continuously consolidate the foundation for building a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future

People's Daily Online) 15:54, July 15, 2024

Recently, People's Daily Online sent a film crew to Uzbekistan, as part of its "Cultural Silk Road" series, to interview Chinese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Yu Jun. The discussion covered topics such as the development prospects of China-Uzbekistan relations, bilateral pragmatic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges, and mutual learning between the two countries.

Yu highlighted that China and Uzbekistan have become good neighbors sharing mutual respect and trust, good partners for mutually beneficial cooperation, and good friends benefiting from people-to-people exchanges.

He also noted that the bilateral pragmatic cooperation has yielded fruitful results and fully embodies the principle of mutual benefit and win-win cooperation.

"As ancient civilizations along the Silk Road, China and Uzbekistan play a unique role in implementing the Global Civilization Initiative and promoting cultural exchanges," Yu said, adding that together, they are injecting the vitality of civilization into high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

