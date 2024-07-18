China Southern Power Grid strengthens green energy cooperation with Uzbekistan

Xinhua) 16:09, July 18, 2024

TASHKENT, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China Southern Power Grid Co., Ltd. (CSG) on Tuesday completed the partial equity acquisition of the Bash and Dzhankeldy wind farms project along with their 500 kV transmission grid in Uzbekistan.

The timing could not be better to advance green energy cooperation as China and Uzbekistan are advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, said CSG Vice President Tang Yifeng at the ceremony marking the closing of the equity transfer.

The CSG hopes to leverage respective advantages with its partners to build landmark green energy cooperation projects that are high-standard, people-centered and sustainable, Tang noted.

Uzbek Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamahmudov said at the ceremony that as China and Uzbekistan elevated their ties to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era in January this year, Uzbekistan is willing to work with China as reliable friends and partners, continue to respect, understand and support each other, and promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields to achieve more fruitful results.

Located in the Bukhara region, the Bash and Dzhankeldy wind farms are jointly constructed and operated by the CSG and Saudi Arabia-based energy company ACWA Power, and have a total installed capacity of 1 million kW.

The project, expected to be put into operation in 2025, is estimated to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1.6 million tons annually.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)