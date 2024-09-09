Uzbek president meets senior Chinese official

Chen Min'er, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Tianjin Municipal Committee, meets with leaders of the five-party parliamentary group of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Sept. 5, 2024. At the invitation of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Chen led a CPC delegation to Uzbekistan from Sept. 4 to 7. (Xinhua/Li Ao)

TASHKENT, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Thursday met in Tashkent with Chen Min'er, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Tianjin Municipal Committee.

Chen first conveyed the cordial greetings and best wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping. He said that China-Uzbekistan relations have developed rapidly under the strategic guidance of and direct promotion by the two heads of state. In January this year, Mirziyoyev successfully paid a state visit to China, during which the two heads of state agreed to promote China-Uzbekistan relations to an all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for the new era.

He noted that the CPC is willing to work with Uzbekistan's major political parties to implement the important consensus reached by the two leaders and promote the construction of a China-Uzbekistan community with a shared future.

He said that Tianjin will further deepen cooperation with Uzbekistan in trade and investment, education and technology, culture and tourism and other sectors, strengthening the exchanges between the two cities and contributing to developing bilateral relations.

Mirziyoyev asked Chen to convey his best wishes to President Xi. He stated that China is a close and reliable friend of Uzbekistan and expressed his gratitude for China's strong support for the country's "New Uzbekistan" initiative.

He said that Uzbekistan is willing to deepen interparty exchanges with China, explore the potential of sub-national level cooperation, and continue to elevate the level of mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas to better benefit the people of both countries.

At the invitation of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Chen led a CPC delegation to Uzbekistan from Sept. 4 to 7.

During the visit, he met with Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov, leaders of the five-party parliamentary group of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, mayor of the city of Tashkent, and governor of Samarkand region. He also attended the opening ceremony of the Uzbekistan Luban Workshop and the China (Tianjin)-Uzbekistan (Tashkent) Educational Cooperation Roundtable Conference and other events.

