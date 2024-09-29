China's top legislator holds talks with chairperson of Uzbekistan's senate

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, holds talks with Tanzila Narbayeva, chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, held talks with Tanzila Narbayeva, chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan, on Friday in Beijing.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, said that China and Uzbekistan are trusted friends and mutual-achievement partners.

No matter how the international situation changes, China supports Uzbekistan firmly in safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and believes that Uzbekistan will, as always, provide firm, strong support for China on issues involving China's core interests, Zhao said.

He noted that China is willing to work with Uzbekistan to expand cooperation in such fields as the economy, trade, investment, green energy and new quality productive forces, and accelerate the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway.

The two sides should deepen exchange in such fields as culture, tourism and education, Zhao said.

He called for the construction of a strong security barrier, opposition to external interference, and the joint safeguarding of the peace, security and stability of the two countries and broader region.

China is willing to work with Uzbekistan to implement the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, and to make the global governance system more just and equitable, Zhao added.

The NPC of China is ready to work with Uzbekistan's Supreme Assembly to implement the important consensus reached between the two heads of state, give full play to the characteristics and advantages of their legislative bodies, maintain the good momentum of high-level visits, and deepen exchange, he said.

He called on the two sides to undertake dialogue and exchange on such topics as the rule of law, economic development and livelihood improvement.

The two sides need to approve and revise legal documents conducive to the development of bilateral relations in a timely manner, Zhao said, adding that both sides should expand people-to-people and subnational cooperation to consolidate the social and public support for the China-Uzbekistan friendship.

He also provided relevant information on the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee. He noted that China is willing to strengthen exchange and mutual learning on reform and opening-up with Uzbekistan, share development opportunities, and achieve win-win results.

With the personal commitments of the two heads of state, the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era between China and Uzbekistan has been developing continuously, Narbayeva said.

She expressed her congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, and said that Uzbekistan adheres firmly to the one-China principle and supports China's core interests firmly. The country stands ready to launch the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway, strengthen the synergy of development strategies with China, and deepen cooperation in fields such as the economy, interconnectivity, security, and people-to-people and cultural exchange.

Uzbekistan's senate hopes to strengthen its friendly exchange and legislative cooperation with the NPC of China, and to contribute to the construction of an Uzbekistan-China community with a shared future, Narbayeva added.

