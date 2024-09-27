China's top political advisor meets chairperson of Uzbekistan's senate

Xinhua) 09:05, September 27, 2024

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, meets with Tanzila Narbayeva, chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning met with Tanzila Narbayeva, chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan, on Thursday in Beijing.

Wang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said that under the guidance of the two heads of state, the development of China-Uzbekistan relations has entered a new stage with fruitful cooperation in various fields.

Following the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, China is ready to work with Uzbekistan to push for steady and long-term growth of the bilateral ties, Wang said.

Wang noted that the CPPCC National Committee is willing to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with Uzbekistan to better serve the construction of their respective countries and the development of bilateral relations.

Narbayeva congratulated China on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the CPPCC and hailed China's remarkable achievements in development.

Noting that Uzbekistan adheres to the one-China principle, Narbayeva said the country is willing to strengthen mutual support and synergize its development strategies with China, as well as jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality.

Uzbekistan stands ready to learn from China's successful experience in poverty alleviation, and push for greater development of bilateral relations for the benefit of the two peoples, Narbayeva added.

Wang Huning, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, meets with Tanzila Narbayeva, chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 26, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)