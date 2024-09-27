Chinese state councilor meets chairperson of Uzbekistan's Senate

BEIJING, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor Shen Yiqin met with Tanzila Narbayeva, chairperson of the Senate of Uzbekistan, in Beijing on Thursday.

Noting that the development of China-Uzbekistan relations has entered a new stage, Shen, also president of the All-China Women's Federation, said that the two sides should thoroughly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields including women, and contribute women's strength to enhancing the friendship between the two peoples.

Narbayeva offered congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, as well as great appreciation for the great achievements China has made under the leadership of President Xi Jinping.

Narbayeva said that Uzbekistan is willing to jointly promote the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with China, and further enrich cooperation on women and other fields to make new contributions to the development of Uzbekistan-China relations.

