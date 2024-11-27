Confucius Institute in Uganda celebrates 10th anniversary of establishment

Xinhua) 10:18, November 27, 2024

Uganda's education official Ismail Mulindwa addresses the ceremony during the 10th anniversary celebration of Confucius Institute at Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda, on Nov. 25, 2024. The Confucius Institute at Makerere University, Uganda's premier institution, celebrated its 10th anniversary Monday, marking a decade of fostering cultural and linguistic exchanges between China and Uganda. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

KAMPALA, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at Makerere University, Uganda's premier institution, celebrated its 10th anniversary Monday, marking a decade of fostering cultural and linguistic exchanges between China and Uganda.

The vibrant ceremony, held at the university, featured cultural performances such as Chinese songs and dances. Delegations from China, university faculty and students, and representatives of Uganda's Chinese community attended the event.

Uganda's State Minister for Higher Education John Muyingo praised the institute's role in strengthening Uganda-China ties through language and cultural exchange over the past decade, in a message delivered by education official Ismail Mulindwa.

Muyingo highlighted the institute's instrumental role in introducing Chinese language instruction in Ugandan secondary schools and supporting its integration into higher education curricula.

He noted that with the Chinese language now being taught and examined at higher levels, including universities, the ministry aims to establish a Bachelor of Arts in education program featuring Chinese language as a teaching subject. This, he said, would support efforts to train enough teachers to meet the growing demand for Chinese language education.

"I urge all stakeholders to continue advancing cross-cultural understanding, innovation, and cooperation as we look to the future to strengthen the bond between Uganda and China, harnessing the transformative power of education and cultural extension for the betterment of our nations," said the minister.

Fan Xuecheng, minister counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, commended the institute's teachers, volunteers, and students for their dedication, which has deepened the friendship between the two nations.

"The pragmatic cooperation between China and Uganda sets a fine example for developing countries to seek development through unity and cooperation. Cultural exchanges and mutual learning have always been an integral part and vivid characteristics of China-Uganda cooperation," Fan said.

Deng Guojun, vice president of Xiangtan University, which co-established the Confucius Institute at Makerere University, said the two universities have forged a close bond through the China-Africa Universities 20+20 Cooperation Plan initiated by China's Ministry of Education. This program connects 20 African universities with 20 Chinese counterparts, fostering collaboration and mutual development.

Deng emphasized the strong bond forged between the two universities, expressing pride in their shared achievements. "These achievements fill us with pride, and we look forward to the continued success of the Confucius Institute in the years ahead."

Vice Chancellor of Makerere University Barnabas Nawangwe noted the growing interest in Chinese language studies, driven by expanding economic ties between the two countries. He called for continued investment in infrastructure and programs to meet the increasing demand.

"In the next decade, we envision the Confucius Institute at Makerere University becoming the leading center for Chinese language and cultural studies in East Africa," Nawangwe said.

The event also marked the launch of two new associations, namely the Alumni Association of the Confucius Institute at Makerere University and the Uganda Chinese Language Teachers Association.

The celebrations also coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Confucius Institute globally, highlighting its broader impact on promoting cultural and educational exchanges worldwide.

