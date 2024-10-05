China, Bulgaria celebrate anniversaries together at Confucius Institute

Xinhua) 10:16, October 05, 2024

SOFIA, Oct. 4 (Xinhua) -- "Bulgaria and China -- we celebrate together with a view to the future" event was held at the Confucius Institute here on Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Bulgaria.

The event, organized by the Confucius Institute in Sofia, was also held to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, 20 years of Confucius Institutes, Global Confucius Institute Day, and the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival.

Spectators in the institute's Multifunctional Hall enjoyed Chinese and Bulgarian songs and dances performed by Bulgarian and Chinese students from educational institutions.

Earlier on Friday, those interested attended lectures dedicated to China, such as "Educational Exchanges Between China and Bulgaria: Development of Bulgarian Studies in China" and "The Cultural Dimension of China's Foreign Policy."

Guan Xin, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria said addressing the festivity that China's National Day and the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bulgaria and China have become inseparable events that were celebrated together and gave double joy to the two peoples.

Guan also said that by promoting the Chinese language and culture, Confucius Institutes have helped people around the world get to know China, creating conditions for mutual understanding and rapprochement.

Chen Ying, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute in Sofia, said the Confucius Institute in Sofia confidently and steadfastly worked for the spread of Chinese culture in Bulgaria, for more and more Bulgarian youth to learn Chinese, to visit China, and to eventually become young ambassadors of friendship between the two peoples.

Chen said that currently, there are 25 learning centers with Chinese language teaching in the country, among which were universities in Plovdiv, Ruse, Blagoevgrad, Stara Zagora, and Burgas.

Confucius Institute in Sofia has built eight Confucius Classrooms, which became regional centers for the dissemination of Chinese language and culture, she said.

A congratulatory address on behalf of Nikolay Marin, rector of the South-West University in Blagoevgrad, said that his university established itself as a bridge of friendship between Bulgaria and China.

The sustained friendly relations between China and Bulgaria were a prerequisite for the expansion of cooperation between the two countries in various spheres, Marin said.

"It is our honor and pleasure to share this special moment with you," said a congratulatory address on behalf of Dobri Yarkov, rector of Trakia University in Stara Zagora, who said he was happy and proud that the relationship and partnership between China and Bulgaria has been deepening in the culture, science, technology, agriculture and education.

