Confucius Institute hosts job expo in Zambia

Xinhua) 09:48, October 24, 2024

LUSAKA, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- The Confucius Institute at the University of Zambia hosted the 2024 job exposition on Wednesday, featuring participation from Chinese enterprises aiming to attract local job seekers.

Over 110 Zambia-based Chinese enterprises, along with local companies, took part in the exposition, offering about 1,200 job opportunities. The event drew a large crowd of job seekers from various universities and surrounding areas.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing said that more than 100 Chinese enterprises have come forward to offer over 1,000 job opportunities to the local community, stressing the growing cooperation and friendship between the two nations.

The ambassador said young people are important in shaping the future of bilateral relations between China and Zambia, noting that China will continue to provide opportunities for Zambians to further their education, including vocational training.

The significant presence of Chinese enterprises at the job expo reflects the strengthened and practical relations between the two countries, Han said.

Joel Kamoko, permanent secretary of Zambia's Ministry of Education, expressed gratitude to the Chinese enterprises for supporting the government's efforts to create jobs. He said that unemployment is a major challenge in Zambia and commended the Chinese firms for stepping up to offer opportunities to graduates.

Kamoko said that the job exposition reaffirmed the true and tangible friendship between China and Zambia.

Boniface Namangala, acting vice chancellor of the University of Zambia, said the purpose of the job expo is to connect students with industries. He thanked the Chinese embassy for motivating Chinese enterprises to participate and recognized the support of Chinese associations.

David Mwanza, the Zambian director at the Confucius Institute, said that the expo would accelerate the recruitment of local talent by Chinese enterprises.

Beyond serving as a bridge for language and cultural exchange between China and Zambia, the Confucius Institute would continue to provide significant employment opportunities for university students, Mwanza added.

Fan Guoping, the Chinese director at the Confucius Institute, said that the expo would bring mutual benefits to both enterprises and students. "It will also serve as a motivating force for students of the Confucius Institute to keep learning the Chinese language," he added.

Several graduates attending the event expressed gratitude to the Chinese companies for offering opportunities to job seekers. Joyce Mukuta, a public health nursing graduate, said the job exposition is an accessible platform for young people and job seekers to connect with potential employers.

