Chinese firm seals deal to construct cholera vaccine plant in Zambia

Xinhua) 09:29, October 09, 2024

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema (C, Rear) witnesses the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of an oral cholera vaccine plant in Zambia in Lusaka, Zambia, on Oct. 7, 2024. A Chinese firm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of an oral cholera vaccine plant in Zambia. (Xinhua/Peng Lijun)

LUSAKA, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese firm has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the construction of an oral cholera vaccine plant in Zambia.

The Chinese company, Jijia International Medical Technology, on Monday signed the MoU with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), an investment arm of the Zambian government, at State House, which was witnessed by President Hakainde Hichilema and Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing.

Su Yonglin, the Chinese firm's deputy general manager, said the company was honored to partner with the Zambian side to start production of the cholera vaccine as part of the first phase of local production.

The company, he said, will introduce China's sole cholera vaccine, an innovative oral capsule developed from the research of the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Sciences.

"The implementation of this project will provide robust health protection for the people of Zambia, promote local employment, and enhance Zambia's emergency response capabilities in the face of public health crisis," Su said.

According to him, the vaccine presents one of the greatest achievements of modern medicine, serving as a critical tool in the control and elimination of diseases. He added that the company plans to introduce more human and animal vaccines in Zambia.

Zambian President Hichilema expressed gratitude to his Chinese counterpart for making Zambia's vision to start vaccine production a reality, saying the agreement will make Zambia the first African country to manufacture the cholera vaccine.

"This partnership will save lives, boost productivity, and serve humanity," he said.

According to him, Zambia was among the high-risk countries, having faced more than 20,000 cholera cases and nearly 700 deaths during the 2023-2024 outbreak. The vaccine plant will serve not only Zambia but also the broader region and Africa.

The Chinese ambassador said the embassy would support the initiative as the vaccines would go a long way in helping control cholera in Zambia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)