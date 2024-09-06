China's top political advisor meets Zambian president

September 06, 2024

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Thursday met with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said that China stands ready to work with Zambia to take the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity, to advance win-win cooperation and contribute to the building of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

Hailing the profound traditional friendship and productive cooperation between the two countries, Hichilema said Zambia is willing to further advance the Zambia-China and Africa-China relations following the guiding principles from the summit.

