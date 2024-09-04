Xi meets Zambian president

Xinhua) 15:59, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday met with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, who is in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Zambia.

Xi highlighted the elevation of China-Zambia relations to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in 2023, and said that mutual trust between the two countries has continued to deepen and fruitful results have been achieved in mutually beneficial cooperation over the past year.

Both sides should take this summit as an opportunity to jointly promote their respective modernization and usher in a new chapter of friendly China-Zambia relations, Xi said.

