Chinese, Tanzanian, Zambian presidents witness signing of MoU on revitalizing TAZARA railway

Xinhua) 14:09, September 04, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday jointly witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the revitalization project of the Tanzania-Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) railway.

Hassan and Hichilema are in Beijing for the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

