Zambian president arrives for 2024 Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:29, September 02, 2024

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema arrives for the 2024 summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

