Zambian official commends China for governance training program

Xinhua) 10:17, July 18, 2024

LUSAKA, July 17 (Xinhua) -- A senior Zambian government official on Wednesday praised China for offering intensive training in capacity building for governance and macroeconomic planning to senior Zambian government officials.

Elisha Matambo, minister of Copperbelt Province, who was among ministers and permanent secretaries that recently underwent this training in China, expressed gratitude to the Chinese government for organizing the program.

He said the officials will apply the extensive knowledge gained during the training to improve service delivery across various government departments and provinces.

"We were elated that the intensive training that we underwent in China is also in line with the executive master's degree in leadership and wealth creation that we are currently doing here in Zambia, and we will be graduating very soon," he said in a post on his Facebook page.

He further said the officials were given an opportunity to gain first-hand experience by visiting various Chinese organizations such as Huawei and PowerChina to better understand their operations.

Zambia is willing to collaborate with the Chinese government and learn from its experiences to enhance the quality of life for its people, he said.

