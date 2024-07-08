Huawei's smart village project launched in southern Zambia

This photo taken on July 5, 2024 shows solar panels at a mini-solar plant as part of a smart village project sponsored by Chinese firm Huawei Technologies in Namwala, Zambia.(Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)

NAMWALA, Zambia, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Zambia on Friday launched a smart village project in the southern district of Namwala sponsored by Chinese firm Huawei Technologies.

The project, which includes a communication tower and a solar system capable of powering numerous homes, is the first of its kind in Zambia.

"We extend our sincere gratitude to Huawei Technologies Zambia for their support, which aligns with our government's digital agenda to bring development to rural areas," said Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema at the launching ceremony.

At the event, the Chinese technology firm also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Zambian government to establish 100 smart villages across the country's 10 provinces.

The project was another example of the commitment of the Chinese government and Chinese companies to the pledges made to strengthen Zambia's digitalization during the Zambian president's state visit to China last year, said Wang Sheng, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Zambia.

According to Wang, the establishment of 100 smart villages is expected to offer electricity and internet access to 400,000 villagers and create more than 5,000 new jobs.

Phil Li, Huawei's vice president for the southern Africa region, said the company was ready to work with various partners to bridge the digital gap in Zambia and contribute to the country's digitalization.

The smart village project was the start of Huawei's effort to ensure that no Zambian village lagged regarding electricity access, said Li.

Pupils are seen during the launch of a smart village project sponsored by Chinese firm Huawei Technologies in Namwala, Zambia, July 5, 2024.(Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)

