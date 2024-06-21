Home>>
Over 900 mln devices operate with Huawei's HarmonyOS
(Xinhua) 16:17, June 21, 2024
SHENZHEN, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese tech giant Huawei's HarmonyOS operating system, a rival to Apple's iOS and Google's Android, has built a vibrant ecosystem featuring more than 900 million devices, the company said Friday.
Yu Chengdong, Huawei's executive director, made the announcement at the company's annual developer conference being held in the city of Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province.
HarmonyOS, or Hongmeng in Chinese, is an open-source operating system designed for various devices and scenarios, including intelligent screens, tablets, wearables and cars. It was first launched in August 2019.
