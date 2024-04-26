Huawei DigiTruck training helps boost income, employment in Kenya

Xinhua) April 26, 2024

NAIROBI, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The DigiTruck training program of China's telecommunication firm Huawei, which began in 2019, has significantly contributed to income generation, employment opportunities and entrepreneurship in Kenya, according to a report released on Thursday.

DigiTruck, a mobile, solar-powered classroom equipped with laptops, smartphones and internet access, has played a key role in accelerating the teaching of digital skills in Kenya, the Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy of Kenya said in the report.

"The survey of the youth trained over four years revealed significant positive tangible outcomes for beneficiaries," said the report, launched at the recent Connected Africa Summit 2024.

The four-day summit convened ICT ministers and regulators from 35 African countries to discuss strategies for reducing Africa's digital divide.

The findings indicate that 93 percent of the learners reported improved work capabilities, while 79 percent said that they shared their digital skills with others in their communities, promoting empowerment.

The report also highlighted a six percent decline in the unemployment rate, with 35 percent attributing an increase in income to starting a business with their new digital skills.

Eliud Owalo, cabinet secretary for the Ministry of Information, Communication and Digital Economy, said that DigiTruck has made it possible to deliver digital skills training to marginalized areas that previously lacked access to ICT training.

Steven Zhang, deputy CEO of Huawei Kenya, said that DigiTruck's goal from the beginning has been to reach remote areas across the country where youth have limited opportunities to acquire digital skills. He added that DigiTruck aims not only to provide ICT skills but also to raise awareness about the importance of technology education.

