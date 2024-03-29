Huawei holds awarding ceremony for ICT regional competition in Lebanon

March 29, 2024

BEIRUT, March 28 (Xinhua) -- China's tech giant Huawei on Thursday held in Lebanon an awarding ceremony for the country's participants who won the Huawei ICT Regional Competition.

According to a statement released by Huawei, the seventh edition of Huawei's ICT (information and communications technology) talent development initiative saw the highest level of participation since the competition was launched in 2017, attracting more than 27,500 students from more than 600 universities in 21 countries in the Middle East and Central Asia.

The main objectives of the ICT Competition are to stimulate innovation among university students, enhance their competencies and upgrade their skills, said the statement.

The Lebanese team in Network secured first place, the Cloud team won second place and the Computing team got third place in the regional finals, according to the statement.

The Network and Cloud teams will participate in the finals of the Huawei Global ICT Competition, which will be held in Shenzhen, China in May, it added.

Addressing the ceremony, Lebanese Telecommunications Minister Johnny Corm said the competition is a platform for Lebanese students to showcase their talents, challenge themselves, and ensure they have the resources they need to thrive in the ICT sector.

Over the past years, hundreds of students from several colleges and universities in Lebanon have applied to participate in Huawei's ICT competitions, and many have received outstanding results.

