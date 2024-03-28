Lebanese, Italian PMs call for full implementation of UN resolution on Gaza ceasefire

Xinhua) 09:40, March 28, 2024

BEIRUT, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday welcomed the adoption of the UN Security Council resolution that demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, calling for its full implementation.

In a meeting at the Grand Serail in Beirut, the two officials said they hoped the resolution would become a sustainable ceasefire.

The UN Security Council on Monday passed Resolution 2728 demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, and the urgent need to expand the flow of aid into the territory.

Meanwhile, Mikati reiterated Lebanon's commitment to fully implementing all international resolutions, especially Resolution 1701, emphasizing the need for Israel to abide by the resolution and stop violating Lebanon's sovereignty by attacking it on land, sea, and air.

Mikati also thanked his Italian counterpart for her country's continued support for the Lebanese army, adding that Italy's permanent contribution to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon affirms its commitment to Lebanon's safety, stability, and the preservation of its territorial integrity.

The two officials also discussed bilateral relations and issues of common interest in the Middle East region, including displaced Syrians in Lebanon and illegal immigrants in the Mediterranean region.

Meloni arrived in Beirut on Wednesday to meet with Lebanese officials and inspect the Italian battalion working as part of the international peacekeeping forces in the south.

