China to donate solar panels to Lebanon

Xinhua) 09:18, January 19, 2024

BEIRUT, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Qian Minjian announced Thursday that China will donate solar panels to Lebanon to support its solar energy generation project at telecommunication centers.

Qian made the remarks after meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and President of the Lebanese Council for Development and Reconstruction Nabil Al-Jisr, according to the Chinese embassy.

The project is expected to cover around 358 centers of Lebanon's state-owned telecoms operator, Ogero, benefiting over half of Ogero's total stations across the country, said Al-Jisr.

"We are in dialogue with the Chinese side on the following stages of this project while also discussing new future cooperative projects between the two sides," he added.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador said, "We cherish our ties with Lebanon," adding that China will explore more cooperative projects that can be implemented in Lebanon.

