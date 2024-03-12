Chinese tech companies attend digital technology expo in Cambodian capital

Xinhua) 09:41, March 12, 2024

People visit the Huawei booth at a digital technology expo in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on March 11, 2024. (Photo by Van Pov/Xinhua)

PHNOM PENH, March 11 (Xinhua) -- Several Chinese tech companies on Monday showcased their latest products at a digital technology expo here in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia, attracting crowds of tech enthusiasts.

Sien Soklida, marketing director of Huawei in Cambodia, said a variety of Huawei's latest products such as tablets and laptops, among others, have been displayed at the expo.

"Huawei has brought new technology to the expo like our new tablet that is the latest one in the global market," he told Xinhua. "We also showcase MateBook series, or Huawei laptops, that their keyboards are water-resistant."

Soklida said Huawei brand is very popular in Cambodia thanks to its high-quality products, with very competitive prices.

"Huawei brand always focuses on quality, and most of the consumers trust our products because we offer a standard warranty and we have service centers here," he said.

He said the expo gave a great opportunity to Huawei to introduce its latest products to all tech lovers.

Son Karona, a second-year student in the major of Information Technology at the Norton University in Phnom Penh, said the expo gave her a great opportunity to gain insights into the latest developments of digital technology in the world.

"For technological equipment and devices made by Chinese companies, I am interested in laptop computers, which are thinner and more intelligent than before," she told Xinhua while visiting the expo.

"Those laptops are Huawei products. For me, I think Huawei products have been updated well from year to year," the 19-year-old student said.

Held back-to-back with a digital government forum organized by Cambodia's Ministry of Post and Telecommunications, the digital technology expo, which will last till Wednesday, has brought together 120 institutions and technological companies.

"It is a platform to boost the development of digital technology and to share the latest evolution of digital technology around the world," Cambodian Minister of Post and Telecommunications Chea Vandeth said at the event.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)