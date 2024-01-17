China's tech giant Huawei launches latest smart products in Türkiye

ISTANBUL, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology giant Huawei launched its latest innovative products in Türkiye's Istanbul on Tuesday.

All of the four products launched at the event, themed Creation of Beauty, are designed to enhance creativity in business and can handle various office tasks with high performance, according to Huawei.

Adem Baris, a Turkish photographer, told Xinhua that he was particularly impressed by Huawei FreeClip, which features a C-bridge design that provides a comfortable listening experience on the move.

"The fact that it does not fall off the ear and its ultra lightness is very important for people, especially those who play sports," said Baris.

According to Huawei, FreeClip was designed with over 10,000 global human ear data and micron-level ergonomic craftsmanship with over 25,000 reliability tests.

Baris also hailed the functionality of HUAWEI MatePad Air PaperMatte Edition, which offers a pen-on-paper writing experience and a paper-like reading experience.

Tian Wenhao, president of Huawei Consumer BG Europe, said the company will continuously create and produce more innovative, creative, and fashionable products in 2024, stressing the importance of the market in Türkiye for Huawei.

Yao Wenming, the Türkiye manager of Huawei Consumer BG Europe, said the company's vision in Türkiye in the computer category is to become the top brand in high-performance ultra-thin PCs.

