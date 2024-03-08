Chinese telecom giant Huawei, Malaysian Edotco team up to launch 1st fiberglass tower in Bangladesh

DHAKA, March 7 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecommunication giant Huawei and Malaysian leading Edotco have teamed up to launch the first-ever fiberglass tower solutions for mobile network operators in Bangladesh.

The telecom vendors made the announcement in a joint statement here Thursday, saying that they have teamed up to introduce an advanced eco-friendly telecommunications tower made of fiber-reinforced plastic (FRP).

The innovative FRP solutions will reduce tower weight by up to 44 percent and increase construction efficiency by up to 75 percent, which are ideal for rooftop sites in the density areas of the country, the statement said.

It said these towers will be engineered not to reflect radio waves, ensuring efficient microwave transmission, while their durability allows them to withstand high voltage without damage.

"Additionally, they are easy to install and transport, contributing to a more efficient construction process. Its environment-friendly features ensure low carbon dioxide emissions and lessen the need for frequent painting," according to the statement.

As a part of this initiative, Edotco and Huawei said they have signed a memorandum of understanding at the Mobile World Congress held in Barcelona last week.

"Our collaboration represents a remarkable opportunity to enhance Bangladesh's thriving telecom infrastructure and play an instrumental role in realizing our sustainability vision," said Sunil Issac, country managing director of Edotco Bangladesh.

"We're dedicated to shaping the future of this industry and continue to enable connected Bangladesh with advanced sustainable practices in line with SDGs," said the director.

Hu Yue, vice president of the carrier network business group for Huawei South Asia, said: "The collaboration between Edotco and Huawei signifies our collective commitment as global innovators to be a major contributor towards Bangladesh's monumental growth."

"This partnership enhances site facility availability and is set to bring positive change in the tower infrastructure industry," Hu said.

With Huawei's pioneering solutions and Edotco's expertise, he said, "We're committed to setting an example in our journey towards sustainability through innovation."

