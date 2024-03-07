Huawei, Saudi universities sign talent development MoUs

Representatives from Huawei and the University of Jeddah sign talent development Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on the sidelines of the LEAP Tech Conference 2024 held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 5, 2024. Chinese technology giant Huawei on Tuesday signed with several Saudi universities talent development MoUs on the sidelines of the LEAP Tech Conference 2024 held in Riyadh, according to a statement by Huawei. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

RIYADH, March 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese technology giant Huawei on Tuesday signed with several Saudi universities talent development Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on the sidelines of the LEAP Tech Conference 2024 held in Riyadh, according to a statement by Huawei.

The MoUs aim to provide universities, including the King Khalid University (KKU), the University of Jeddah, and Shaqra University, with advanced technologies to nurture and empower students through Huawei ICT (Information and Communications Technology) Academy, said the statement.

Liam Zhao, chairman of Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia, said, "Huawei is proud to partner with leading universities as part of our continuous efforts to support universities in the kingdom in cultivating ICT talent that meets industry requirements, providing high-quality talent for industry development."

KKU President Falleh Al-Solamy said the appetite for advanced technologies among the young local talents in Saudi Arabia is very high. "Therefore, we are confident that collaborating with a leading technology company such as Huawei will be a great success," he added.

