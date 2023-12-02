Huawei showcases latest ICT innovations at 2023 Eco-connect summit in Zambia

Xinhua) 13:18, December 02, 2023

LUSAKA, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese high-tech company Huawei held the 2023 Eco-connect summit on Thursday in Lusaka to showcase its latest products and solutions in information and communications technology (ICT).

Themed "Growing with Partners," the event aimed to unite business innovators and partners.

Bill Zhang, Huawei's multi-country vice president for ICT Marketing and Solution Sales Department, said the ongoing digital transformation is necessary for ultra-efficient ecosystems driven by customer needs, highlighting the demonstration of the company's immense value for its customers and the significance of partnerships over the years.

Zhang also expressed Huawei's commitment to expanding partnerships with various entities to bolster social and economic development through technological advancement. "It is evident that there is strength in partnerships, and this summit reaffirms our commitment to mutual cooperation and sustainable ICT development."

He said the Eco-connect summit has been held in over 50 countries worldwide since its launch 12 years ago in China, and that Zambia is the latest addition to this list, illustrating how Eco-connect has evolved, offering insights into partner needs and ICT trends.

Jones Shimbela, a manager at the Presidential Delivery Unit designated to accelerate the implementation of high priority government programs and projects, praised Huawei for introducing the Eco-connect summit to Zambia, emphasizing the company's dedication to advancing technology in the country.

Shimbela said that the summit signifies the company's commitment to integrating global ICT trends into Zambia's emerging digital society. He also emphasized the government's eagerness to forge robust partnerships to drive technological development.

"The partnership component in technology cannot be over-emphasized, because creating and growing partnerships contributes a great deal to growth and sustainable development, which by all means my government is advocating for," he said.

