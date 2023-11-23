Egypt hosts ICT expo to facilitate digital transformation

November 23, 2023

A plane model is seen at the Cairo ICT 2023 expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 21, 2023.

CAIRO, Nov. 22 (Xinhua) -- Egypt has hosted the 27th edition of Cairo ICT 2023 expo, the country's largest information and communications technology (ICT) exhibition, as the north African country seeks to facilitate a digital transformation via clinching win-win business deals.

The four-day event concluded Wednesday in New Cairo, a satellite city on the southeastern edge of the capital Cairo. It showcases the progress made in information technology, telecommunications, satellite communications, and artificial intelligence, according to Trade Fairs International, the expo's organizer.

Under the theme of "Ignite innovation: merging minds and machines for a better world," the expo aims to explore how artificial intelligence, when combined with human intellect, can reshape the world through its transformative power, the expo's organizer said.

The event gathered 500 exhibitors from around the world and attracted more than 100,000 visitors, according to data released by the organizer.

People visit the booth of Chinese tech giant Huawei at the Cairo ICT 2023 expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 21, 2023.

People visit booths of Chinese companies at the Cairo ICT 2023 expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 21, 2023.

People look at a model at the Cairo ICT 2023 expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 21, 2023.

A visitor talks with an exhibitor at the booth of China's Suzhou Green Telecom at the Cairo ICT 2023 expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 21, 2023.

People view a satellite model at the Cairo ICT 2023 expo in Cairo, Egypt, on Nov. 21, 2023.

