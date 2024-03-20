Harmony Ecosystem Innovation Center launched in S China
SHENZHEN, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The Harmony Ecosystem Innovation Center was officially inaugurated in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area on Tuesday.
At the launch ceremony, Nanshan District of Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province released a list of policy measures to support the development of native HarmonyOS apps.
HarmonyOS, or Hongmeng in Chinese, is an open-source operating system developed by Chinese telecom giant Huawei for various devices and scenarios, including intelligent screens, tablets, wearables and cars. It was first launched in August 2019. The number of devices equipped with HarmonyOS has exceeded 800 million.
The Harmony Ecosystem Innovation Center will provide a slew of public services to ecosystem partners, including product testing and evaluation, brand building, and personnel training, said Lin Yi, deputy head of the Industry and Information Technology Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality.
