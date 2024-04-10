Huawei offers robotics training at student fair in Kenya

NAIROBI, April 9 (Xinhua) -- Huawei on Tuesday announced that its DigiTruck, a mobile digital classroom that provides technology and digital skills training to underserved communities across Africa, will offer onsite robotics training at the 60th edition of the Kenya Science and Engineering Fair that opened the same day.

Huawei said that secondary school children are expected to have the opportunity to learn and engage in robotics training as part of the week-long event.

"Huawei Kenya is delighted to be a part of this initiative, which aligns with our commitment to enhancing digital learning opportunities for students in Kenya," Huawei said in a statement released in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

The Kenya Science and Engineering Fair is an annual event that showcases innovative projects and ideas from secondary school students across the country.

The technology firm added that the robotics training aims to inspire young minds and nurture the next generation of innovators and technology leaders.

According to Huawei, its support for the Kenya Science and Engineering Fair underscores the company's commitment to empowering youth through education and technology.

"As the world continues to embrace digital transformation, initiatives like these play a crucial role in preparing the next generation for the challenges and opportunities of the future," the company said.

