Five Mozambican students to attend Huawei ICT training in China

Xinhua) 10:07, June 20, 2024

MAPUTO, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A total of five students from the information and communications technology (ICT) courses under the "Seeds for the Future" program, promoted by Huawei Mozambique, will travel to China in September for advanced training.

The students, who were highlighted during a media briefing in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, Tuesday night, were selected from 70 participants who completed the training both face-to-face and online. They will join 95 students from other African countries in the training in China to enhance their technical skills.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications Amilton Alissone said the government expects these students to continue to develop technological solutions for the country's progress and apply recent projects for the benefit of their communities.

"We encourage the participants in this program to continue presenting technological solutions that promote innovation, transfer ICT knowledge, and create the conditions for Mozambique to enter the 4th Industrial Revolution on an equal footing with other countries," Alissone said.

Alissone also encouraged the private sector to continue investing in the Mozambican ICT sector, underlining the government's commitment to maintaining an attractive and competitive environment for the sector's development.

"We appreciate the adoption of inclusion criteria, allowing the participation of young people from all regions of the country, with an emphasis on 10 applications from women. We need to keep working to attract more women to the ICT area," he added.

The "Seeds for the Future" program attracted 200 applications from 20 higher education institutions in Mozambique, up from 18 the previous year. A total of 70 students were selected, compared to 61 last year and 40 in 2022, demonstrating their increasing interest in the ICT field.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)