China's tech firm Huawei hosts roundtable on cybersecurity in Dubai

Xinhua) 08:29, May 15, 2024

DUBAI, May 14 (Xinhua) -- China's tech company Huawei hosted a roundtable meeting on cybersecurity during the annual telecom industry leadership gathering, SAMENA Leaders' Summit 2024, held in Dubai on Monday.

The roundtable, themed "Building Telecom Cyber Resilience to Protect Business in the Digital Era," was held in collaboration with the SAMENA Telecommunications Council and Saudi Telecom (STC), gathering leading telecom operators and regulatory bodies' cybersecurity experts and decision-makers.

While addressing the meeting, Mohammed Alosaimi, chief security officer at Huawei Saudi Arabia, reaffirmed Huawei's commitment to reinforcing cybersecurity infrastructure.

He said that Huawei remains steadfast, in collaboration with carriers and partners, to strengthen the construction of digital infrastructure around the world, build a thriving ecosystem, and unleash the potential of the digital world securely.

During the discussion, speakers focused on the importance of cyber resilience for innovative telecom operators, current challenges in light of accelerated technologies, including 5G and 5G-Advanced (5G-A) telecom networks integrated with cloud and AI capabilities, and the remedial actions required for each.

SAMENA Leaders' Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from service providers, regulatory authorities, and policymakers, among other stakeholders from South Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and beyond, to address new challenges and contribute to the development of the sector.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)